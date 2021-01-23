(KMAland) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for several counties across KMAland.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties: Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson.
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
Also a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of Southeast Nebraska. Including the counties of Douglas-Sarpy-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson. Including the cities of Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Beatrice, Tecumseh, and Sterling.
The Watch will be in effect from Monday morning until late Monday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.