(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of southeast Nebraska from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

Counties included in the winter storm watch include...

Nebraska

Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

