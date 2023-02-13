(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of southeast Nebraska from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.
Counties included in the winter storm watch include...
Nebraska
Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.