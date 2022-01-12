(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of KMAland.
Iowa
Emmet-Kossuth-Palo Alto-Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Sac-Calhoun-Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-Boone-Story-Marshall-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis-Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Locally higher amounts likely.
* WHERE...Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.