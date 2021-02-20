(Undated) -- With snow and ice in the forecast, winter weather advisories have been issued for the entire region.
The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Sunday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory area includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawne and Richardson counties, including the cities of Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock and Falls City.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Another winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of southwest and south central Iowa Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory area includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold counties, including the cities of Audubon, Guthrie Center, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Corning, Creston, Bedford, Lenox, New Market and Mount Ayr.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A winter weather advisory is also in effect in northwest Missouri from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Included in this advisory area are Atchison, Nodaway, Holt, Gentry and Worth counties, including the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Mound City, Oregon and Craig.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Light snow accumulations and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As air temperatures warm above freezing, slick spots may occur, especially on elevated surfaces and untreated roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.