(Valley) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory due to possible freezing precipitation.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southeast Nebraska today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory includes Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties in KMAland.
Another winter weather advisory is in effect for Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie counties in southwest Iowa from today from noon until midnight.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.