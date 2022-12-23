National Weather Service logo

(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 this evening for Harrison and Shelby counties in western Iowa.

The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa.

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slick roads and poor visibility could mean being stranded in dangerously cold wind chills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

