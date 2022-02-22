(Valley) -- Numerous winter weather advisories have been issued for parts of KMAland.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until noon today for most of southwest and south central Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
In Iowa, the advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Guthrie, Adair, Union and Ringgold counties.
In Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe counties.
A winter weather advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. today for portions of south central Iowa.
In Iowa, the advisory includes Adams, Taylor, Audubon and Cass counties.
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.