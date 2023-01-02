(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland.
The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Pottawattamie County. In Nebraska, Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster and Saline Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be around freezing and road conditions may be quite variable depending on what type of precipitation is occurring at any given time. There may be periods where roads are just wet with rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Additionally, the National Weather Service Office in Valley issued an advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Harrison and Shelby Counties on Iowa.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to around one inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch or less.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Harrison County. In Nebraska, Washington County.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...there is a chance that ice amounts could end up being higher if the cold air comes in faster.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.