(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

The National Weather Service office in Valley says the advisory goes into effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday for the following counties...

Iowa

Montgomery, Fremont, and Page.

Nebraska

Otoe, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service office in Pleasant Hill has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of northwest Missouri until noon Wednesday.

Missouri

Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, and Harrison counties.

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A HALF INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST MISSOURI.

* WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON CST TODAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa including the following counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Iowa

Adams, Union, Clarke, Taylor, Ringgold, and Decatur counties.

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 6 AM TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE TODAY AND THE MORNING COMMUTE ON THURSDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL CONDITIONS, CHECK THE IOWA 511 APP, WWW.511IA.ORG, OR DIAL 511.

The Des Moines office has also issued a winter weather advisory for other parts of western Iowa from noon Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday.

Iowa

Adair and Madison counties.

* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND EAST-CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE TODAY AND THE MORNING COMMUTE ON THURSDAY.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL CONDITIONS, CHECK THE IOWA 511 APP, WWW.511IA.ORG, OR DIAL 511.

