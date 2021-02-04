NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest and central Iowa.

Iowa

Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at times.

* WHERE...Portions of central into south central Iowa.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Snow-covered roads and re- freezing on surfaces will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

