(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest and central Iowa.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at times.
* WHERE...Portions of central into south central Iowa.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Snow-covered roads and re- freezing on surfaces will impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.