(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory continues Sunday night for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

Iowa

Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln,

Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby

