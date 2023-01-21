(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory into parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska until Sunday morning.
Iowa
Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Lancaster-Otoe-Saline-
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.