(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern parts of KMAland.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, and Harlan
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.