(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for northern parts of KMAland.

Iowa

Monona-Harrison-Shelby-

Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, and Harlan

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Monona, Harrison and Shelby Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will reduce visibility and create treacherous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

