(Undated) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
The advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska from 9 a.m. Friday to noon Saturday. Counties included are Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson in southeast Nebraska.
Northwest Missouri counties under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth and Holt counties in northwest Missouri.
Total snow accumulations of 2-to-5 inches are expected in southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, and 1-to-3 inches in northwest Missouri.