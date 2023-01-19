(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.