(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

The advisory is in effect Tuesday from midnight to 3 p.m.

Counties in southwest Iowa included are Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

