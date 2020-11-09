(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The advisory is in effect Tuesday from midnight to 3 p.m.
Counties in southwest Iowa included are Harrison, Shelby and Pottawattamie counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.