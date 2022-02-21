(Des Moines) -- Eastern portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The advisory includes Adair, Guthrie, Union and Ringgold counties.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.