(Des Moines) -- Eastern portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of south central Iowa from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory includes Adair, Guthrie, Union and Ringgold counties.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1.

