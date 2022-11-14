(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa Monday evening into Tuesday evening.
Iowa
Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-Poweshiek-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Adams-Union-Clarke-Lucas-Monroe-Wapello-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur-Wayne-Appanoose-Davis
Including the cities of Guthrie Center, Panora, Bayard, Casey, Perry, Waukee, Adel, Des Moines, Newton, Grinnell, Greenfield, Stuart, Adair, Fontanelle, Winterset, Earlham, Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa, Corning, Creston, Osceola, Chariton, Albia, Ottumwa, Bedford, Lenox, New Market, Mount Ayr, Lamoni, Leon, Corydon, Seymour, Allerton, Humeston, Centerville, and Bloomfield
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts may occur along the Interstate 35 corridor.
* WHERE...Much of central and south central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.