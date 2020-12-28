(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Iowa
Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson
Including the cities of Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Nebraska City, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-
Nebraska
Thurston-Burt-Washington-Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Blair, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, and Plattsmouth
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rockport, Fairfax, Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Mound City, Oregon, Maitland, Forest City, Craig, Savannah, Country Club Villa, Maysville, Stewartsville, Osborn, Union Star, and Clarksdale
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.