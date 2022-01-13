(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Crawford-Cass-Adams-Taylor-Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page-Mills-Fremont-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.