(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.

Iowa

Crawford-Cass-Adams-Taylor-Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Montgomery-Page-Mills-Fremont-

Nebraska

Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

