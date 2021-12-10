(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes portions of western Iowa.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-
Nebraska
Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, and Milford
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Iowa
Harrison-Shelby-Boone-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-
Including the cities of Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Albion, St. Edward, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, and Blair
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.