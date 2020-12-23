National Weather Service logo

(Des Moines) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory in effect today from noon until midnight for a portion of western Iowa.

The advisory includes Audubon, Guthrie and Cass counties.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times this afternoon and evening and result in hazardous travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

