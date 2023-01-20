(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday.
Nebraska
Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.