(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for extreme southeast Nebraska and parts of northwest Missouri.
Nebraska
Richardson
Missouri
Gentry-Holt-Andrew
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong north winds with gusts of 20 to 25 mph may result in reduced visibilities due to falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.