NWS logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

Nebraska

Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Missouri

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads will be slushy.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.