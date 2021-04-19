(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.
Nebraska
Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Holt
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads will be slushy.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.