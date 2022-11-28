(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties.
* WHAT...Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.