(Valley) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory due to anticipated snowfall.
The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page counties in southwest Iowa, including Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, and Shenandoah.
In southeast Nebraska, the advisory includes Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties, including Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth and Nebraska City.
* WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.