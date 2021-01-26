(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday morning.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Thurston-Antelope-Pierce-Wayne-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Onawa, Mapleton, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Harlan, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Pender, Macy, Walthill, Winnebago, Neligh, Elgin, Pierce,
Plainview, Osmond, Wayne, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Light Snow. Additional snow accumulations of generally less than an inch this morning. Areas of blowing and drifting snow. Some patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. Slow down and allow extra time for travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.