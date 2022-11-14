(Kansas City) -- The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of northwest Missouri until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Missouri
Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Buchanan-Clinton- Caldwell-Livingston-Platte-Clay-Ray-Carroll-Jackson-Lafayette- Saline-Cass-Johnson-Pettis-Cooper
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri.
* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST today.
* IMPACTS...Roadways and especially elevated surfaces may be a litle slick for the morning commute.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.