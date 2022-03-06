(KMAland) -- A winter weather advisory has been issued for KMAland from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
The advisory is for Montgomery, Fremont and Page Counties in Iowa and Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha and Richardson Counties in Nebraska.
WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Monday.
IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.