(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
The National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office issued the advisory effective at 6 a.m. this morning until noon Thursday.
This includes Monona, Harrison, Shelby, and Pottawattamie Counties in Iowa, and Douglas and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Burt County.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Additionally, the Weather Service's office in Des Moines has issued a winter weather advisory for southwest and south central Iowa from 6 a.m. this morning until noon Thursday.
This includes Audubon, Cass, Adair, and Madison Counties in Iowa.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central into central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel may become difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.