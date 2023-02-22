National Weather Service logo

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of southwest Iowa.

The Weather Service's office in Des Moines says a winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of southwest Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday.

This includes Audubon, Cass, Adair, and Madison Counties in Iowa.

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.

* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

