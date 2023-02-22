(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of southwest Iowa.
The Weather Service's office in Des Moines says a winter weather advisory remains in effect for parts of southwest Iowa until 9 a.m. Thursday.
This includes Audubon, Cass, Adair, and Madison Counties in Iowa.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Light additional accumulations.
* WHERE...Portions of central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.