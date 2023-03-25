(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for early Sunday morning.
The Weather Service office in Valley has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday morning including Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, and Mills counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, and Lancaster counties in southeast Nebraska.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska, including the greater Omaha and Lincoln metro areas.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions where snowfall accumulates.
The Weather Service office in Johnston has also issued a winter weather advisory from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday for Carroll, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, and Madison counties in south central and western Iowa.
* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, though localized amounts greater than 4 inches possible.
* WHERE...Parts of central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.