(Valley) -- The National Weather Service office in Valley has cancelled a winter storm warning and issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening for the following counties...
Iowa
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, and Page.
Nebraska
Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, and Pawnee.
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional accumulations of up to a half inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and east central and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.