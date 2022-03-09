(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland Wednesday evening through Thursday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
