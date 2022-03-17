National Weather Service logo

(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of KMAland for Thursday night into Friday.

Iowa

Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page

Nebraska

Cass-Otoe-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson

* WHAT...Wet Snow Expected. Total Snow Accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will create blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on poor visibility with the potential for slick roads. the Hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. the latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

--------------

Iowa

Guthrie-Dallas-Cass-Adair-Madison-Adams-Union-Taylor

* WHAT...Snow Expected. Total Snow Accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southwest to Central Iowa

* WHEN...From 4 am to 4 pm Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If a band of heavier snow expands farther north and east into Friday morning, additional counties may be added to the existing advisory.

-------------

Missouri

Atchison-Holt-Nodaway

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Atchison MO, Nodaway and Holt Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 am to noon Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

