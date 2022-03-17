Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.