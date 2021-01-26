NWS Logo

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of northwest Missouri.

Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-

Including the cities of Maryville, Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, and King City

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches.

* WHERE...Nodaway, Worth and Gentry Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Give yourself extra time to clean your car and drive safely during the Wednesday morning commute..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Holt

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches with isolated areas to three inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Give yourself extra time to clean your car and drive safely during the Wednesday morning commute.

