(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
The National Weather Service office in Valley says the advisory goes into effect Wednesday at 6 a.m. and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday for the following counties...
Iowa
Montgomery, Fremont, and Page.
Nebraska
Otoe, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, and Richardson.
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.