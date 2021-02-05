(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Antelope-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Neligh, Elgin, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Iowa
Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Light to moderate snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with highest amounts toward the Missouri border.
* WHERE...Much of Iowa south of Interstate 80.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, along with reduced visibility during heaviest period of snowfall Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Many area roads remain partially snow and ice covered from the Thursday winter storm. The additional snowfall on top of those roads will further exacerbate existing travel difficulties.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
