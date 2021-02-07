(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri on Sunday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Antelope-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak,Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Neligh, Elgin, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, Columbus, Schuyler,
Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice,
Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock and Falls City
1052 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.