(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa and parts of southeast Nebraska Thursday morning.
Iowa
Monona-Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-Johnson-Nemaha-
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Iowa
Audubon-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central into south central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions are possible at times due falling snow and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.