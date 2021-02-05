(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska.
Iowa
Harrison-Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-
Nebraska
Antelope-Boone-Madison-Stanton-Cuming-Burt-Platte-Colfax-Dodge-Washington-Butler-Saunders-Douglas-Sarpy-Seward-Lancaster-Cass-Otoe-Saline-Jefferson-Gage-Johnson-Nemaha-Pawnee-Richardson-
Including the cities of Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Logan, Dunlap, Council Bluffs, Glenwood, Red Oak, Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor, Farragut, Clarinda, Shenandoah, Neligh, Elgin, Albion, St. Edward, Norfolk, Stanton, West Point, Wisner, Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur, Columbus, Schuyler, Fremont, Blair, David City, Wahoo, Ashland, Yutan, Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Seward, Milford, Lincoln, Plattsmouth, Nebraska City, Crete, Wilber, Fairbury, Beatrice, Tecumseh, Sterling, Auburn, Pawnee City, Table Rock, and Falls City
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.