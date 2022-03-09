UPDATED: 6:20 A.M. Thursday, March 10th, 2022
(Undated) -- Most of KMAland remains under winter weather advisories
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska until 3 this afternoon.
In southwest Iowa, the counties include Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page.
In southeast Nebraska, the counties include Douglas, Sarpy, Otoe, Cass, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson.
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
The National Weather Service in Johnston has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of south central Iowa.
In south central Iowa, the counties include Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor, Ringgold and Decatur.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches with local totals to around 3 inches along the Iowa
Missouri border.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on
Thursday.
In addition, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for portions of northwest Missouri.
Counties include Atchison, Nodaway and Worth.
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:05 A.M. Wednesday, March 9th, 2022
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland Wednesday evening through Thursday.
Iowa
Pottawattamie-Mills-Montgomery-Fremont-Page-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
Nebraska
Douglas-Sarpy-Cass-Otoe-
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Missouri
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast and northwest Missouri.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.