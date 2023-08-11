(KMAland) -- Two KMAland Missouri counties are in a Flash Flood Warning.
The Warning is in effect until 5:15 AM Saturday. It includes Worth and Gentry Counties.
At 1110 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD: Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE: Radar.
IMPACT: Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Bethany, Albany, Grant City, Ridgeway, Gilman City, Eagleville, New Hampton, Cainsville, Irena, Blythedale, Mount Moriah, Allendale, Denver, Martinsville and Hatfield.