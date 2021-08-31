(Clarinda) -- Despite reports of breakthrough cases, Page County officials are still stressing the need for vaccinating against COVID-19.
Page County Public Health reported 27 new cases in the county Monday. The latest tally follows 40 new cases reported last week, and 50 cases a week before. While saying most of the newer cases are of the Delta variant, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman says they're seeing signs of breakthrough cases--COVID cases in individuals who were vaccinated against it. Erdman updated the county's COVID situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning.
"The good thing with these breakthrough cases is they are not getting as sick, nor are they getting hospitalized," said Erdman. "So, the vaccine is doing what it's supposed to do. It's not going to 100% protect you from the virus, but it is supposed to protect you from serious illness, hospitalization, and death."
Though the county's vaccination rate was at 48% Monday, Erdman says her office has seen a decline of interest in immunizations.
"Now, we are seeing some people reach out to us, really wanting that third dose, the initial dose, for the immunocompromised," she said, "or interested in receiving that boost dose when it is available."
In the meantime, Erdman's office is still making the vaccine available. Another clinic was scheduled Tuesday for anyone requesting the first or second shot, or those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems qualifying for the third shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently recommended booster shots for individuals eight months after their second shot. Erdman says booster doses will be administered beginning the week of September 20th.
"We do not have a schedule yet," said Erdman, "but as soon as we have that date set, we'll get that out to everybody. This will be for those who received their first shot in the late December area. So, you're looking at many of the health care providers, definitely our nursing home and longterm care facility residents, and then a lot of that senior population who were the initial vaccine recipients."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1509. You can hear the full interview with Jessica Erdman with the webstory at kmaland.com, or on our "Morning Line" page.