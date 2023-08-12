(KMAland) -- August is National Breastfeeding Month, focused on the benefits of breastfeeding for mothers and babies as well as the restrictions some encounter.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends at least six months of exclusive breastfeeding, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the country's relatively low breastfeeding rate results in about $3 billion a year in extra medical costs.
Stephanie Bradley, who chairs the Nebraska Breastfeeding Coalition, said her organization seeks to "normalize" the practice for every Nebraska family. Bradley said this will take "unlearning" some of the societal attitudes about breastfeeding. She called breast milk "magical."
"Humans make their own antibodies in response to the baby feeding," she said. "It decreases instances of asthma; it decreases obesity rates; it improves immune systems."
Bradley said she thinks prenatal care should include breastfeeding education. She also believes hospitals are sometimes too quick to promote formula use, especially with babies in neonatal intensive care.
The Nebraska Breastfeeding Coalition's website includes information for lactation support throughout the state.
In 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law the PUMP Act, which gives more women coverage for Fair Labor Standards Act regulations. These require employers to provide breastfeeding moms with break times and a private place to pump during work hours for up to a year after their child is born.
Bradley stressed that businesses, organizations and employers all have roles to play.
"Wherever the case may be, whatever the job is, saying, 'Breastfeeding is perfectly OK here,' and providing their workers with the opportunity to express milk as needed," she said.
The coalition offers "breastfeeding-friendly" designations for eligible businesses, with stickers to display for the public.
Gaby Valverde, a bilingual nurse and board-certified lactation consultant with the Sixpence Early Learning Fund in Scottsbluff, said she feels more education is needed to promote breastfeeding in Nebraska's small towns and rural communities.
"I have heard many women sharing stories about being worried about the stigma in the community about breastfeeding in public," she said, "so a lot of mothers feel embarrassed. Sometimes they isolate."
Valverde said she's also heard women who are breastfeeding say their employers act like they don't know about employees' rights under the FLSA.