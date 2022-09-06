(Clarinda) -- Page County motorists should make note of another road closure this week.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says beginning early Wednesday morning, O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," will be closed to through traffic beginning at the bridge south of 110th Street. King says a contract crew is scheduled to replace the bridge approaches south of 110th Street, and if work goes as planned, he anticipates a four-day closure. The bridge replacements are one of the latter steps in a major $3.3 million, 11-mile resurfacing project that began earlier this summer.
King says traffic will be detoured onto P Avenue. For any questions or concerns, contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.