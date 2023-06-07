(Council Bluffs) -- Motorists are advised of another road project in Council Bluffs.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday--weather permitting--at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. It's the final demolition of the Interstate 29/I-480/West Broadway interchange project. DOT officials say contractors will be working through the closure's duration. However, the noisiest demolition operations will only occur between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Officials remind motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles and wear seat belts. Travel information is available at 511ia.org.