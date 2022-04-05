(Red Oak) -- Questions regarding future infrastructure projects were aired at Tuesday's Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting.
By a 4-to-0 vote, the supervisors approved the county's secondary roads Iowa Department of Transportation budget and five-year construction plan. But, not before asking numerous questions about what's on the list of scheduled repair projects, and what's not. One project receiving considerable attention was a bridge on 250th Street. FEMA officials rejected the bridge's repair for funding in 2021, and the current plan delays work until 2024. However, Supervisor Mike Olson says the structure is becoming a problem--and residents want it fixed.
"About half of the county is really starting to scream about that bridge," said Olson. "I was just wondering if the engineer's office has taken any time to research every avenue, such as bonding or DOT loans, or some type of funding mechanism to get that thing underway, or how much we have to have to start. How's that work?"
Olson says he doesn't blame residents for being upset over the lack of action.
"It's been three years, and nothing has been done," he said. "Well, I guess we rip rapped, and the DNR did a study on the bats, or whatever they did. But, that's about where it ended. So, it's just sat there for two years, anyway, with nothing done."
Saying the project is no longer in FEMA's ballpark, County Zoning Administrator Barry Byers says federal funding requires additional clearances for construction projects. As a result, Byers says the county must submit environmental and archeological studies plus other materials previously not required by FEMA. Count Supervisors Chair Mark Peterson among those sharing residents' frustrations.
"It's tough," said Peterson. "I mean, we have to follow the rules, and for lack of better words, play the game."
Byers says the best case scenario is a bidletting in November or December of this year. Construction would begin in the fall of 2023, which completion the following year. While saying federal funding is available, Byers says the county may have to utilize its state bridge funding allotment to pay for a portion of the project. Supervisor Donna Robinson was absent from Tuesday's supervisors meeting.