Page County Engineer's Office
Page County Engineer's Office

 Mike Peterson/KMA News

(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King is reminding motorists of another bridge closure.

King says 280th Street east of Vine Avenue--also known as the East River Road--closed to traffic this morning, so that a contract drilling crew could work on the 280th Street Bridge over Buchanan Creek. Again, a two-day closure is planned. The work is part of project development for bridge replacement. No detour is signed.

Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.

