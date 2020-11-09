(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King is reminding motorists of another bridge closure.
King says 280th Street east of Vine Avenue--also known as the East River Road--closed to traffic this morning, so that a contract drilling crew could work on the 280th Street Bridge over Buchanan Creek. Again, a two-day closure is planned. The work is part of project development for bridge replacement. No detour is signed.
Anyone with questions should contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.